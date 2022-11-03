  • Kirkwall
featured news

Rackwick septic tank fix ‘essential’ says OIC leader

Septic tank failure has been causing a stink in Rackwick this summer.

Work to relieve Rackwick of excess “discharge” has been branded “essential” by Orkney Islands Council’s leader.

A meeting of the council’s asset management subcommittee this Thursday heard that islands councillors had been sniffing around to identify the cause of a septic tank failure in the area.

Various theories of what might be behind the Hoy waste issue were discussed, with Councillor James Stockan keen to know when work would be undertaken to fix it.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.