Rackwick road repairs to begin

April 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm

Road repairs are to be carried out on the Rackwick Road in Hoy from next week.

The works being carried out are to repair areas of the Rackwick Road that were damaged by vehicles accessing the recently completed communications mast in Rackwick as part of the Scottish 4G Infill Programme.

The work will begin from Monday, April 26 and last until Friday, May 7.

In the interest of safety for road users and staff on site, there may be delays of up to 30 minutes on the Rackwick Road during the course of the work.

Heddle Construction Ltd would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while the works are carried out, and they also apologise for any inconvenience that the works may cause.

