Questions raised over Advocacy Orkney situation

June 6, 2021 at 10:30 am

As Advocacy Orkney launches a crowdfunding page in a bid to save the stricken service, the interim manager of the Scottish Independent Advocacy Alliance (SIAA) has spoken out on a situation which she believes to be unprecedented.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and NHS Orkney have withdrawn funding following a dispute surrounding the actions of an advocate.

OIC has defended their position, stating that formal action was required after the alleged “serious breach” contravened a court order and funding agreements.

“It is not a normal situation,” explained manager Moira Nicholson. “I’ve worked in advocacy for many years, and I have been involved with the national organisation for over 12 years. I’ve not heard of another organisation having their funding withdrawn on this basis just because of one case. I’ve never heard of it.”

Advocacy Orkney’s crowdfunding page can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save- advocacy-orkney. Alternatively, donations can be made through the charity’s Orkney Communities page: https://www.orkneycommunities. co.uk/advocacyorkney/links.asp

