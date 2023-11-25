featured news

Questions over ‘death threat’ claims

November 25, 2023 at 12:24 pm

Two days before a waiter was gunned down at a Kirkwall restaurant in 1994, a man was heard making multiple threats to “shoot” him, outside the Bridge Street eatery where he was employed.

Police claimed at the time that the incident had been investigated and “cleared up”, but a report shared with The Orcadian this week reveals that two men involved in said altercation, and allegedly responsible for the threats, were never traced.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian or read it online.

