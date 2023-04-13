featured news

Queens o’ the isles — Orkney Premier Drag Show gains support

April 13, 2023 at 10:16 am

Orkney will be showing off its charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent this June, as it plays host to a show set to go down in “herstory.”

The county’s premier drag event will include both a family friendly and an adult show, and is set to include two of the county’s own emerging drag artists, Kevin Johnston (aka Ketty Quetiapine) and Bea Copland (Ali Express), along with a top-secret list of Scottish performers.

Read more about how those keen to develop an Orkney drag scene have marched “purse first” to an online fundraiser, set up by Stenness make-up artist Milly Dixon, in this week’s The Orcadian.

The newspaper is available now, online and in shops.

The online fundraiser for the Orkney Premier Drag Show is available on https://www.gofundme.com/f/orkney-premier-drag-show-fund

