Push to contain COVID-19 continues in Orkney

June 23, 2021 at 3:48 pm

“Young” and “unvaccinated” folk are of particular concern as NHS Orkney continues efforts to subdue a “growing” COVID-19 situation in the county.

Orkney’s public health team believe that a section of our community may have been exposed to the virus, while visiting pubs in Kirkwall during the past week.

The health authority has urged anyone who has visited a Kirkwall pub since June 14 to self-isolate immediately and book a PCR coronavirus test. This can be done through the COVID Assessment Centre.

According to NHS Orkney, these folk must self-isolate until they receive their test result. This usually takes three days.

This comes in the wake of news that at least 40 folk are self-isolating across the county, as six new cases of the virus have been attributed to the county in the past week.

NHS Orkney consultant in public health, Sara Lewis, said she knew this was extremely disruptive for everyone. Nevertheless, she has urged everyone to come forward for a test who needs to do so, and for anyone who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination to book one as soon as possible.

“We are concerned as many of those visiting pubs are young and have not been vaccinated,” she said.

“We are now calling on anyone who has not had the vaccination to come forward and have the jab. COVID spreads very easily and quickly and having the jab helps protect you and your community.”

To arrange a vaccination call: 0300 303 5313. These are done in the Covid Vaccination Centre in the old Balfour.

If you need a PCR test, call the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.

If you have not been to a pub in Kirkwall since June 14 and are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can still book a Lateral Flow Device (LFD).

These tests can be ordered online via NHS Inform and usually arrive by post within two days.

In Orkney, LFD tests can also be picked up from WHB Sutherland and Boots in Kirkwall.

