Pupils ‘remember’ by getting artistic

November 9, 2020 at 4:38 pm

Pupils at Stromness Academy didn’t let lockdown rules prevent them from remembering this year, by getting artistic and creative for Remembrance Day.

Usually, the school would involve all pupils with the annual ceremony alongside the Royal British Legion, however, guidance around gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this from happening.

To combat this, the pupils — with the support of principal teacher of art Mrs Johnstone, and librarian Mrs Sinclair — were given stones to paint and have placed at the Stromness ceremony.

Pupils painted the stones with a myriad of beautiful images such as poppies, Orkney fields, messages of remembrance and more, and inscribed them with their names.

Each registration class was given a stone, ensuring the whole school was represented.

With the help of Royal British Legion parade Marshall, Catriona Matheson, Stromness house captains Shana, Ella and Ellys then placed these stones at the Stromness War Memorial in time for the wreath laying ceremony on Sunday, November 8.

Jane Partridge, head teacher of Stromness Academy, said: “COVID-19 continues to restrict school life, but this term we have resolved to focus on what we can do, rather than what we can’t.

“Last term was all about getting lessons up and running safely, but school is so much more than lessons.

“This is just one example of the creative thinking that is allowing us to re-invent wider school activities within the COVID-19 rules, so that we can continue to offer pupils a rich educational experience.”

The stones will remain in place in the coming days for passers-by in Stromness to see.

