Pupils protest inaction on climate change
Kirkwall Grammar School pupils have joined tens of thousands of children and young people across the globe today in a strike against inaction on climate change.
Pupils from the school united in the P.E. hall during the last period of their school day to wield placards and listen to a speech from protest organiser, Rachel Evans.
The S5 pupil spoke on why she believes immediate action needs to be taken to tackle greenhouse emissions, before reciting an open letter — The Climate Crisis and a Betrayed Generation — published within The Guardian. The letter written from the perspective of young people as a collective is a plea to the world’s decision-makers to respond to the threat of climate change.
Rachel who believes this is an important issue for her generation, says, “hopefully I’ve inspired other people by doing this.”