Public urged to submit Orkney Sports Awards nominations in

October 31, 2019 at 12:30 pm

The most prestigious awards in Orkney sport returns, as the search to discover who is crowned Orkney’s Sportsperson of 2019 begins.

The Orkney Sports Awards, sponsored by The Orcadian and organised by Orkney Islands Council’s Active Schools team, celebrate and recognise the county’s vast sporting achievement and success over the past year.

Nominations can now be made, with the Orkney public urged to make their nominations as soon as possible.

From today, there are just over three weeks to nominate your athlete, team, coach, official or volunteer, before the nomination period shuts at midnight on Sunday, November 24.

The Orcadian will run nomination forms for the next three weeks, with the first form included in today’s edition.

These can be sent to the Active Schools team, while votes can also be made online and on social media.

The awards night will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the KGS.

Catherine Johnson, one of the organisers behind the event, lauded the “exceptional” backing the awards have received in the past from the local community.

“Celebrating and recognising achievement and success is essential in any healthy, sporting community, and Orkney is no different,” explained the Active Schools co-ordinator.

“The nine awards are designed to celebrate every level of our rich and vibrant sports scene — right from our top athletes, who could be in the running for the Sportsperson of the Year Awards or the Team of the Year, to those whose work cannot be overestimated — our officials, coaches and volunteers.

“These people selflessly give up hundreds of hours of their own time every year in order to facilitate others’ sporting success, and sometimes this dedication can go unrecognised.

“A huge aspect of the Orkney Sports Awards is shining a light on those who play key roles behind the scenes and I urge sports clubs and the wider community to nominate those who form the backbone of our sporting community.”

More details can be found in The Orcadian.

