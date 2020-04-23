Public toilets reopen for key workers

April 23, 2020 at 6:21 pm

Following feedback, Orkney Islands Council has reopened some of its public toilets for key workers to use while making essential journeys as part of their work.

The toilets that are now open are at Ferry Road – Stromness, Finstown, Dounby, Kirkwall Travel Centre, St Mary’s and Cromarty Square – St Margaret’s Hope.

According to the council, only one toilet cubicle is available at each facility and can be used by any gender. So that the toilets are used by only one person at a time, a thumb-turn lock has been installed on the inside of the outer door. This means the door can be locked while the toilet is in use to ensure privacy and social distancing from anyone else waiting to use the facility.

Hayley Green, OIC head of IT and facilities, said: “We have received messages from key workers asking if some toilets could be re-opened on routes they travel while at work.

“So, we have come up with a solution which takes account of the guidance around social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19 and provide these key workers with the facilities they require.”

The toilets will be stocked with hand soap and toilet roll and will receive a daily clean.

