Public meeting sparks hope for future counselling service

March 5, 2020 at 3:13 pm

A public meeting has been called, this Saturday, to discuss the future of independent counselling in Orkney.

This follows the sudden closure of Orkney Counselling and Advisory Service (OACAS), due to a lack of funding.

According to counsellor Annita Taylor, a former employee of OACAS, the meeting on Saturday, March 7 — chaired by Alistair Carmichael MP — aims to ascertain public support for the forming of a new service to fill the gap.

She said: “Until recently, this organisation provided an easily accessible and confidential counselling service with limited waiting times for appointments.

“Local residents access this popular independent service for varying personal reasons at difficult times in their lives. The organisation is now missed very much. It was an independent local organisation for the people of Orkney.”

Ms Taylor, along with former colleagues and supporters, feels that there is now a big void in community mental health services. They are interested in hearing thoughts, views and ideas regarding a proposed new venture called Orkney Open Door Counselling, with the eventual aim being to source funding and sponsorship for the running of a service and its premises.

The closure of OACAS, which was announced shortly before Christmas, has caused a great deal of upset in the community, with several clients and former staff members sharing their concerns with The Orcadian. The service’s former chairwoman, Chloe Jowett, has said that “years of underfunding” and a history of “undervaluing” community mental health services in Orkney was behind its abrupt and unwelcome demise.

All are welcome at the public meeting, due to be held at St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall, on Saturday, March 7 at 5pm.

