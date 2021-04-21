  • Kirkwall
Proxy vote deadline one week away

Orkney Islands Council have issued a reminder for folk wishing to apply to vote in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections via proxy.

A spokesman said: “Electors are reminded that the deadline to apply for a proxy vote is less than a week away.

“If you are a registered elector, and unable to vote in person on election day, you can appoint a proxy – someone to vote at your allocated polling station on your behalf as long as they are also a registered elector.

“If you wish to vote by proxy in the Scottish Parliament Election on May 6 2021, your application form must arrive at the local Electoral Registration Office by Tuesday, April 27 at 5pm.

“You can download an application form to appoint a proxy here http://www.orkney-shetland-vjb.co.uk/

“Once completed, forms should be posted to the Electoral Registration Office, 8 Broad Street, Kirkwall KW15 1NX, or scanned copies can be sent by email to ero@orkney.gov.uk

“Alternatively, phone our local Electoral Registration Office on 01856 876222 or email the team to request an application form at ero@orkney.gov.uk

