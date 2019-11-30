Proxy and postal votes

November 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm

Voters in Orkney are being reminded that they still have time to apply for a proxy vote, and to get in their postal votes.

Proxy votes enable people who will be away at the time of the General Election, December 12, to nominate someone to vote on their behalf. The final deadline for proxy vote applications is 5pm on Wednesday, December 4.

To apply to vote by proxy, Orkney residents should contact the Electoral Registration Office at 8 Broad Street, Kirkwall, phone 876222 or send an email to ero@orkney.gov.uk

Meanwhile, voting packs for the December election have started to be delivered through local letterboxes for people who have opted to vote by post.

Postal Vote Packs contain three items — a ballot paper, a return envelope and a postal voting statement attached to a ballot paper envelope.

Voters should take time to ensure that they have completed the postal voting statement correctly, making sure that they have signed the statement and filled in the box for their date of birth.

When posting their votes, people are encouraged to allow plenty of time for these to reach the Council Offices in Kirkwall on election day. Postal votes can also be handed into polling stations and the Council Offices on the day of the election up until 10.00pm.

The UK Parliamentary General Election takes place on Thursday, December 12, with polling stations open between 7.00am and 10.00pm.

