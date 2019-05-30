Prospect union behaviour ‘bizarre’ says Loganair managing director

May 30, 2019 at 11:09 am

While taking steps to lessen the impact of a second air traffic controllers strike, the managing director of Loganair, Jonathan Hinkles has slammed the “bizarre” actions of Prospect union.

A second strike has been announced for Wednesday, June 12.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said the ongoing pay dispute was regrettable and the airline would do “all that we reasonably can” to assist affected passengers in replanning their journeys.

“The behaviour of the Prospect union is increasingly bizarre. Its full-time official met with MSPs for a briefing at the Scottish Parliament yesterday and made no mention of a new strike date, yet one was announced within an hour of the end of that session,” Mr Hinkles said today.

“It begs the question as to who is really pulling the strings in this dispute. It was also highlighted that a new offer was expected from HIAL on which the union would need to consult its members.

“We warmly welcome that opportunity for the action to be resolved, but regrettably, our customers are faced with another day of travel disruption in the meantime.”

The airline will be cancelling services to and from Kirkwall Airport, as well as at Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Stornoway and Sumburgh on this date as a result.

Changes will also apply to certain Loganair schedules on the day before and the day after the stoppage (June 11 and June 13), and there will be some extra services on affected routes on these dates to enable customers to replan their journeys.

All customers on flights cancelled as a result of the dispute will receive a notification from Loganair once the update to our reservations system is complete.

Loganair’s website gives details of the latest and up to date times of all its flights at www.loganair.co.uk

