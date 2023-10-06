featured news

Proposals to quadruple coastguard helicopter response times queried

October 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

Alistair Carmichael has called for an “immediate statement” from the UK’s shipping minister, amid proposals which seemingly quadruple the response time target for Shetland’s coastguard helicopter.

The Northern Isles MP has raised serious concerns about the move, which — according to documents disclosed by Mr Carmichael — would see the the search and rescue vehicle’s “readiness” time switched from 15 minutes to 60 minutes.

The helicopter base at Sumburgh serves Shetland, Orkney and the surrounding area. The material shared by the MP indicates that these proposals are part of the UKSAR2G programme, which is set to replace some existing services currently under contract to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, by the end of 2024

The Martime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has clarified that the current “readiness” state of 15 minutes is due to remain in place until at least October 2026 — but “discussions relating to readiness states beyond this date are ongoing.”

Responding to the proposals, Mr Carmichael said: “This is worrying news both in the substance and in the way that it is being handled.

“The coastguard helicopter is a highly valued and valuable resource.

“You cannot imagine any government minister deciding that the target response time for ambulances or the fire service in a town or a city would be quadrupled and that there would be no consultation with the communities concerned.

“For island and coastal communities, this is no different.

“I am calling on the shipping minister to make an immediate statement on this and to publish the full risk assessment that ought to have been made for a change of this sort even to be considered. A change of this sort is bound to put lives at risk.

“How many lives are the government prepared to risk in order to make a financial saving?”

Asked to respond to the concerns expressed by Mr Carmichael, an MCA spokeswoman said: “The readiness state of the helicopter based at Sumburgh is 15 mins in the day and 45 mins at night.

“This state of readiness will continue through the next three years until October 2026.

“Discussions relating to readiness states beyond this date are ongoing.”

The Orcadian has also approached the Department for Transport for comment.

