Property of the Week: Eistigar, Bu Road, Stromness

June 11, 2021 at 5:00 pm

Eistigar, Bu Road, Stromness

Offers over £210,000

Detached, two-bedroom bungalow in an elevated position with garage, large garden and spectacular unrestricted views of the town, Hoy hills and Scapa Flow.

The accommodation comprises open-plan dining living area, kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms and large bathroom. The driveway has parking space for several vehicles, in addition to the adjoining garage which has an up-and-over door with ample space for an additional vehicle. The generous garden is laid to lawn.

In good order throughout, but some internal modernisation may be beneficial. Within close driving distance of town and all amenities. Viewing highly recommended to appreciate location.

Electric storage heaters. Double-glazed uPVC windows and doors. EPC Band D (57).

For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel: 01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

