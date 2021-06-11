  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Property of the Week: Eistigar, Bu Road, Stromness

image008
image006
image004
image008image006image004

Eistigar, Bu Road, Stromness

Offers over £210,000

Detached, two-bedroom bungalow in an elevated position with garage, large garden and spectacular unrestricted views of the town, Hoy hills and Scapa Flow.

The accommodation comprises open-plan dining living area, kitchen, utility room, two bedrooms and large bathroom.  The driveway has parking space for several vehicles, in addition to the adjoining garage which has an up-and-over door with ample space for an additional vehicle. The generous garden is laid to lawn.

In good order throughout, but some internal modernisation may be beneficial. Within close driving distance of town and all amenities. Viewing highly recommended to appreciate location.

Electric storage heaters.  Double-glazed uPVC windows and doors.  EPC Band D (57).

For Home Report and viewings, please contact J. E. P. Robertson & Son. Tel:  01856 850232. Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk