Property of the Week

October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm

2 Aglath, Stenness, KW16 3HA

Offers over £140,000

2 Aglath is a modern, spacious, detached one-bedroom property in a quiet location, with excellent views towards Stromness, Hoy and the Pentland Firth.

Inside, the accommodation is well laid out, with natural light, and comprises entrance hall, utility room, fully fitted modern Nobilia kitchen with integrated appliances, living room with open flue, multi-fuel stove and large west-facing window, open walk-in shower room and double bedroom with fitted wardrobe.

Outside, there are flagstone patio areas to the front and rear, plus car-parking space for two vehicles.

Air source heating system. EPC Band D (62).

Viewing highly recommended to appreciate high standard finish.

Home Report available by email on request from J. E. P. Robertson & Son.

Email: enquiries@jeprobertson.co.uk

Tel: 01856 850232.

