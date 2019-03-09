Property of the Week

March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am

Cranford, Willowburn Road, Kirkwall

Offers over £270,000

A unique opportunity to purchase an eye-catching detached town house located close to the centre of Kirkwall. The property comprises two reception rooms, kitchen, utility room, toilet, shower room and three bedrooms. It also has a large double garage and tarmac driveway with ample parking for up to three vehicles. Cranford benefits from a large area of garden to the front, rear and side of property. Within the rear garden there is also a sunroom.

The property has oil-fired central heating, together with a Stanley stove in the kitchen. Off the kitchen there is a pantry which leads through to the larger of the reception rooms. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the true character of Cranford.

The property is ideally located on a quiet road close to both the Papdale Primary and Kirkwall Grammar schools and it is only a few minutes walk down to the centre of town.

All three bedrooms are located on the first floor. The larger two both have separate rooms off the bedroom which have the potential to become en-suite bathrooms or walk-in wardrobes.

There is an additional sink within the utility room and adequate space for up to five free-standing white goods. There is a door that leads from the utility into the double garage. Presently, one of the garages is used as a workshop. Both garage doors are electric – and-over doors.

Cranford has a large area of garden to the side that may have the potential for another dwelling house to be built on it. The rear garden is mainly paved with flower beds between the paving and a drying area. The sunroom has electrics and is positioned to make the most of the afternoon/evening sun. There are mature shrubs/plants throughout all the areas of garden.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all that this property has to offer.

The Home Report is available by email on request.

For further information, and to arrange a viewing, please contact Kerry Croy tel: 07803 088988. Email: kerry.croy@yahoo.co.uk

