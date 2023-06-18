  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Property: Kame View, Stromness

ADVERTORIAL: Offers over £260,000

Kame View is a well-presented, detached, 4-bedroom bungalow offering spacious accommodation and is situated in the parish of Stromness. The property is set in a spacious garden and enjoys picturesque views over the countryside and Hoy hills. The property is also a quick walk to Warebeth beach and many scenic coastal walks.

The property is just a few minutes’ drive from Stromness town centre which offers many local amenities including a supermarket, and is approximately 16 miles to Kirkwall.

uPVC double-glazed windows, oil-fired central heating, bright, neutral décor throughout, peaceful, rural location, spacious garden grounds, stunning countryside views.

Call us today on 01856 872216

For more information, visit our website at: www.dandhlaw.co.uk