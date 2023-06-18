advertorial

Property: Kame View, Stromness

June 18, 2023 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Offers over £260,000

Kame View is a well-presented, detached, 4-bedroom bungalow offering spacious accommodation and is situated in the parish of Stromness. The property is set in a spacious garden and enjoys picturesque views over the countryside and Hoy hills. The property is also a quick walk to Warebeth beach and many scenic coastal walks.

The property is just a few minutes’ drive from Stromness town centre which offers many local amenities including a supermarket, and is approximately 16 miles to Kirkwall.

uPVC double-glazed windows, oil-fired central heating, bright, neutral décor throughout, peaceful, rural location, spacious garden grounds, stunning countryside views.

Call us today on 01856 872216

For more information, visit our website at: www.dandhlaw.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet

