Professionals podcast their career journeys to inspire students

September 16, 2020 at 10:43 am

A NEW podcast series to help current students and graduates navigate their future career and employment options has been launched by the University of the Highland and Islands.

It explores the shifting nature of work in an increasingly interconnected world. In each episode, guest speakers will unpack their career and share varying perspectives on the world of work to support students and graduates at an uncertain time.

Acting to support those affected by the uncertainty and changes following the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Future Me podcast series features a range of interviews with employers, staff and graduates that share their own career stories, experience and advice.

Speaking about this new initiative launched by the Careers and Employability Centre, Nicola Smith, head of careers and employability, said:”The theme running though this podcast series is ‘look up, look forward, be in the know’. This new resource gives us an opportunity to communicate with students in a different way to provide them with insight into a range of career journeys, shared by real voices, in an accessible format.

“We believe that there will be something of interest to everyone no matter what subject or level you are studying at, how you are learning or where you are located. We want listeners to see their career decisions not as ‘problems to be solved’, but as amazing opportunities to be curious about. This podcast will encourage them to be open to exploring the possibilities and to consider what careers exist across our region and beyond.”

Produced and hosted by the university’s curriculum development and employer engagement team, Katie Masheter, Alana Macleod, John McLuckie and Audrey Decou, each episode is approximately thirty minutes long and it features guest interviews from businesses and academia to students and staff, with more details of student support services available locally across the university partnership available.

Highlands and Islands Students’ Association president, Florence Jansen, said: “The service provided by the careers and employability centre is a major component of the student experience at the university and helps so many students develop the skills needed to thrive in this uncertain time, giving them confidence to succeed in their chosen careers. We’re so excited to see how the new podcast adds to the service provided and hope it motivates our students to stay connected, ambitious and excited about their futures.”

The series is available now from the careers and employability centre at www.uhi.ac.uk

