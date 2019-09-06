Princess Royal makes flying visit to Longhope Lifeboat Museum

September 6, 2019 at 1:42 pm

Princess Anne paid tribute to those lost in the Longhope Lifeboat Disaster this afternoon.

The Princess Royal made a flying visit to Hoy after being unable to attend the 50th anniversary commemorations of the disaster back in March.

On a day punctuated by heavy showers, school children greeted the Princess on her arrival to the Longhope Lifeboat Museum.

There she spent time talking to widows of some of the men lost in the disaster where eight men lost their lives after their lifeboat, The TGB, capsized in a fierce storm.

She also launched the Thomas McCunn which rests in the museum.

Members of the local choir, Hoy Sound also performed, while Princess Ann also spoke to members of the current Longhope lifeboat crew.

She ended her two hours on Hoy by laying a wreath at the Longhope Lifeboat Memorial at Osmondwall Cemetery.

