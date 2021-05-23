Prince William hopes ‘weather plays ball’ for Orkney visit

May 23, 2021 at 9:57 pm

The Duke of Cambridge has spoken enthusiastically about his upcoming visit to Orkney, in a speech to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The duke is due to visit the county this coming week, as part of a Scottish tour, in his role as Lord High Commissioner of the assembly.

“Catherine and I are looking forward to going to Orkney later this week,” said Prince William as he addressed the opening ceremony of the assembly on Saturday.

“I understand it will be the very first visit by a Lord High Commissioner.

“I hope the weather plays ball!

The opening ceremony also saw former Orkney MP, Lord Jim Wallace of Tankerness inducted as moderator of the assembly.

Addressing Lord Wallace, the duke said: “Moderator, The Church of Scotland has afforded you its highest honour in asking you to fulfil this role.

“You are an experienced Minister in the political sense, but you are only the second Elder to hold the post of Moderator.

“I know you will bring a different and valuable perspective.”

