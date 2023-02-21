featured news

Pride flag enters calendar for annual display

February 21, 2023 at 1:53 pm

Orkney Pride has won a regular slot in the rota of flags flown above Orkney’s leading civic venues.

First hoisted above Kirkwall Town Hall in June 2021, it is included among 13 to get an annual display.

The Progress Pride rainbow flag was developed by non-binary US artist and designer Daniel Quasar to symbolise the diversity of the LGBTQ community.

The newly reviewed protocol was approved at today’s meeting of Orkney Islands Council’s policy and resources committee.

Other recent entrants on the expanded list are: International Workers Memorial Day; Historic County Flag Day; and Merchant Navy Day.

