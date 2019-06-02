Prestigious honour awarded to Orkney Norway Friendship Association

June 2, 2019 at 4:51 pm

The Orkney Norway Friendship Association has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

The award is granted to exceptional volunteer groups across the UK who are making a positive impact on the lives of others, and is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK.

The association promotes friendships, cultural and educational visits, between the people of Orkney and Norway. The association was one of 24 organisations awarded the honour from across Scotland.

Minister for Civil Society and Sport Mims Davies said: “Volunteers make an incredible difference to so many people’s lives and their communities.

“These prestigious awards recognise the wonderful work being done by many voluntary organisations across the country.

“I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to all the worthy winners for their continued hard work and dedication.”

