‘Precursor’ to deep water quay approved by planning committee

May 31, 2023 at 4:15 pm

A planning application for a “precursor” to the Scapa Deep Water Quay has been approved by councillors. This followed lengthy discussions on the connection between the Holm straight road realignment and the proposed port facility.

This morning (Wednesday, May 31), Orkney Islands Council’s Marine Services was given the go-ahead from the planning committee to realign an 850 metre stretch of the A961.

Bringing the road slightly closer to Scapa Flow (and parallel to the existing road), the application also includes a “dedicated right turn lane and new bellmouth junction” which would serve the deep water quay — if the £250million plus project is approved.

The report for elected members also claims that the realignment would “improve road safety in the area.”

However, during the meeting, the question was raised several times as to whether road safety concerns were the cause of the application, which “is of course to do with the deep water quay,” as one councillor put it.

