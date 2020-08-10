Pre-schools and nurseries to reopen in Orkney

August 10, 2020 at 10:24 am

Pre-school and nursery settings in Orkney will reopen in full on August 17, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

Moves are also underway to allow the majority of Orkney children aged two to five to receive up to 1,140 hours of free childcare — despite previous setbacks. The council is also looking at ways to fill gaps in childcare provision for children under two and after school care for older children.

The move is in tandem with schools and marks a significant milestone in the Government’s “route map” out of lockdown as Scotland continues to make good progress in suppressing COVID-19.

OIC executive director of education, leisure and housing James Wylie said the focus is very much “getting it right for every child” in returning to these services after a challenging period of many months.

“The decision to close Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) settings has had an impact on the lives of children and families throughout Orkney,” Mr Wylie explained.

“There was little time to prepare, or scope to explain, the changes to our youngest children. Their relationships and friendships were abruptly interrupted as well as their learning.

“Our focus must be on supporting children when they are in settings, to form a secure and emotionally resilient attachment base which will stand them in good stead as they grow and develop. Nurturing and attached relationships are essential to creating the conditions for children to flourish in early learning and childcare.

“All children have a right to play, to learn and to access experiences that meet their physical, social, emotional and cultural needs, and they have a right to associate with their peers. The health and wellbeing of children and adults is vital and these important rights and considerations have all been factored into the development of a framework for reopening and delivering ELC services.

“We now know that young children are less likely to be affected by or transmit the virus. This means we are able to reduce some of the restrictions on ELC delivery laid out in previous guidance. However, we cannot yet return to normal ELC practice – we all need to ensure that we continue to manage services and mitigate risks.”

Mr Wylie pointed out that every child will have different levels of required support. He explained that some children have additional support needs and it will be important as part of the risk assessments carried out to consider the individual needs of a child. Where there is a need to work in close proximity with adults and children the appropriate safety measures should be put in place based on that risk assessment.

There will be a short transitional period for introducing our youngest children back into their learning and childcare services this week and this will vary within each setting. The aim is to have all children, where possible, back into their settings by August 17.

In line with government advice, there will be no requirement for physical distancing between children in nurseries. In nurseries two metre distancing will not apply between adults and children as, this does not meet young children’s social and emotional needs. However, adults will need to stay two metres apart wherever possible.

Similarly, no PPE is required when undertaking routine educational activities. However, staff will continue to follow existing guidance on PPE if it is required. Enhanced hygiene measures will be undertaken where necessary.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend the childcare setting.

A list of FAQs has been compiled to assist all as settings reopen their doors — they can be found here www.orkney.gov.uk/CV-EL-FAQ

Share this:

Tweet

