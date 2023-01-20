featured news

Praise heaped on OIC customer service

January 20, 2023 at 1:53 pm

The work of the Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) customer services teams have been given a resounding seal of approval by the folk they are there to help, support and assist.

This is according to the council itself, which has shared key results from a customer survey it undertook in October.

The survey received 150 responses from people from throughout Orkney keen to feedback on their customer service experiences.

The results showed that 96.5 per cent of those who responded felt that Customer Service Advisors were polite, friendly and helpful when dealing with enquiries, with many leaving additional compliments.

Staff have also listened to the constructive feedback with some changes already implemented, and more in the pipeline.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

