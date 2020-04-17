virus

PPE fundraiser launched in Orkney

April 17, 2020 at 10:18 am

A professional model maker, who is turning his hand to making protective faceguards in the wake of COVID-19, has launched an online fundraising page with the aim of supporting the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) within the Orkney community.

“People from all walks of life are coming together in an effort to help provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to key workers in Orkney,” Paul Tyer of Peedie Models, explained.

“The 3D printing community in Orkney has been mobilised into making faceguards and specially adapted devices — which limit the need for touching door handles in residential care — in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus in the small remote community.

“Along with helping our fantastic island NHS, care and key workers heroes at this time of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are able to spare a few pounds to help cover the costs of the materials used to make the equipment then any donations will be given back to the community to ensure they can continue to print the PPE and help to continue to keep those employees safe in their vital work.”

So far, Orkney’s frontline staff have benefitted from the work of three inventive youngsters, Fergus (5), Francis (11) and Fred Johnston (10), who have been making 3D printed visors. Now Mr Tyer and other Orkney business owners and 3D printmakers, including Kirsteen Stewart, have added their efforts to the cause.

As well as using his 3D printer to make faceguards, Mr Tyer is now looking at making other items which could help reduce the contamination of things like door handles.

“I was talking with a number of people who are front-line staff, and it came to light that some were waiting for masks to arrive,” he explained.

“Knowing the 3D printing community were making these around the world, I felt it was something I could use my printers for.

“One thing I remember being told by my grandfather, who was a fire warden at Biggin Hill aerodrome during the Second World War was: ‘Always say please and thank you, and where possible, help people with something as little as holding a door open for a lady or person less able than you’.

“I would not have had my business without the help of the amazing people of Orkney, and making these masks is my way of giving back to our community.”

For further information on the fundraiser, you can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/orkney3d

