Potential travel disruption amid yellow weather warning

November 2, 2022 at 4:15 pm

Ferry companies serving Orkney have issued early warnings of potential disruption over the next couple of days, as a yellow weather warning comes into force.

The Met Office is predicting wind gusts of up to 55mph, and the Scottish Environmental Prevention Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert for Orkney.

Pentland Ferries, NorthLink, and Orkney Ferries have advised of potential disruption this Wednesday and Thursday.

The yellow weather warning, which will be in force from 6pm this Wednesday evening until 8am on Thursday morning.

Further information on travel is available on ferry company websites and social media feeds.

