Postal voting kits set to arrive next week

April 15, 2021 at 10:56 am

Folk in Orkney who have signed up to vote by post are set to receive their voting kits for the Scottish Parliamentary Election, next week.

These need to be returned in time for polling day – Thursday, May 6.

Orkney Islands Council has urged voters to take time to ensure that the postal voting statement is filled in correctly — and to complete this by signing and adding their date of birth in the boxes provided.

When returning postal votes to Orkney Islands Council by mail, electors should ensure these are posted in good time to reach the Council Offices by Thursday, May 6.

Alternatively, postal votes can be handed in at polling stations on election day.

In addition, completed postal voting packs can be handed in at OIC Customer Services in Kirkwall during office hours on Thursday, May 6.

They can also be posted through the letterbox at the council offices in School Place at any time up to 10pm on Thursday, May 6.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on election day.

