Postal voting kits bound for North Isles

September 18, 2020 at 6:44 pm

North Isles residents are encouraged to look out for their postal votes, next week.

Constituents registered to vote by post will receive postal voting packs for the North Isles by-election on or around Wednesday, September 23.

These need to be returned in time for polling day — Thursday, October 1.

Voters should take time to ensure that the postal voting statement is filled in correctly – and to complete this by signing and adding your date of birth in the boxes provided. Please check that you have entered your date of birth and not the date of signing.

Postal votes can be returned to Orkney Islands Council by post or handed in to the polling station at the St Magnus Centre in Kirkwall on polling day.

Completed packs can also be handed in at OIC customer services in Kirkwall during office hours on Thursday, October 1 – and posted through the letterbox after 5pm (but before 10pm).

The polling station will be open between 7am and 10pm on October 1.

Share this:

Tweet

