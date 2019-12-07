Postal votes reminder

December 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

People voting by post in Orkney are being urged to return their postal votes in sufficient time to reach next week’s General Election count in Kirkwall.

Postal Vote Packs have been delivered across the county to people who have registered for postal voting.

“With the potential for winter weather disruption, I’d encourage people to make sure they get their votes in the post in plenty of time to be delivered to the count,” said John Mundell, returning officer for the Orkney and Shetland constituency.

Voters should also take time to ensure that they have completed the postal voting statement correctly, making sure that they have signed the statement and filled in the box for their date of birth.

Postal votes can be returned to Orkney Islands Council by post or handed in to any polling station on polling day, Thursday, December 12.

Completed packs can also be handed in at OIC Customer Services in Kirkwall during office hours on Thursday, or posted through the letterbox after 5pm, but before 10pm.

Polling stations in Orkney are open between 7am and 10pm next Thursday, December 12.

