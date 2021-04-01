  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
election

Postal vote deadline of April 6

Orkney Island Council’s (OIC) election team has issued a reminder that the deadline to apply to vote by post in May’s election is coming up fast — 5pm on Tuesday, April 6.

You can download a postal vote application form online at www.orkney-shetland-vjb.co.uk

Or you can phone the local Electoral Registration Office on 01856 876222 or email ero@orkney.gov.uk to ask for an application form.

Once completed, forms should be posted to the Electoral Registration Office, at 8 Broad Street, Kirkwall, or scanned copies can be sent to the same email address.

But remember – the forms have to be returned to them by 5pm on Tuesday, April 6.

Latest Video

The Orcadian