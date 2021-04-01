Postal vote deadline of April 6

April 1, 2021 at 4:03 pm

Orkney Island Council’s (OIC) election team has issued a reminder that the deadline to apply to vote by post in May’s election is coming up fast — 5pm on Tuesday, April 6.

You can download a postal vote application form online at www.orkney-shetland-vjb.co.uk

Or you can phone the local Electoral Registration Office on 01856 876222 or email ero@orkney.gov.uk to ask for an application form.

Once completed, forms should be posted to the Electoral Registration Office, at 8 Broad Street, Kirkwall, or scanned copies can be sent to the same email address.

But remember – the forms have to be returned to them by 5pm on Tuesday, April 6.

Share this:

Tweet

