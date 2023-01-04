featured news

Post Office disruption forecast for Stromness

January 4, 2023 at 4:41 pm

Stromness looks likely to see some disruption to its Post Office services later this week, as Argo’s Bakery undergoes refurbishment.

The bakery which provides Post Office, Pay Point and Lottery services at its Victoria Street premises, will be moving temporarily into the former Commercial Hotel building across the street later this week.

While customers will be able to access Post Office, Pay Point and Lottery services between 12.30pm and 2.30pm this Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6, the Argo’s has confirmed today that it will not currently be able to provide these in their temporary premises going forward. The company does hope to provide updates in this regard, however, by the weekend.

Argo’s is the sole provider of on-site Post Office services in Stromness. This includes facilities such as mailing, banking and pension collection.

Sharing plans via Facebook to move into its temporary premises on Saturday, January 7, the bakery stated: “At the moment, there will be no Post Office, Pay Point or Lottery services available there, but we will update customers with the situation regarding these again at the weekend.”

The online post added: “Information will be updated regularly through Facebook, by signage in the shop windows and in the temporary location, Commercial Hotel windows.

“We understand the situation may not be ideal for all our customers and can only apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

Further updates to follow in The Orcadian and online.

