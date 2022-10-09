‘Possible compromise’ reached on energy meter installation

Concerns have been repeated this week about the impact on the delivery of affordable housing in the isles due to the “unwillingness” of energy suppliers to install meters in new properties.

Earlier this summer, Northern Isles parliamentarians met Ofgem to voice the frustration of local housing developers and individuals struggling to connect new build homes. While a possible option has been identified, this has not yet led to a resolution of the problem.

As a result, Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur took the opportunity during Housing Questions in Parliament this Thursday to seek the support of the Scottish Government in challenging Ofgem over what he described as a “market failure.” He called specifically for a lifting of the ban on distribution network operators fitting meters while installing supply in the islands.

In response, cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government, Shona Robison, acknowledged the importance of the issue and agreed to take forward representations with colleagues.

Commenting afterwards, Mr McArthur said: “While Ofgem has acknowledged the problem, and even suggested a possible compromise, this has not yet led to a resolution. As a result, commercial and private housebuilding in Orkney continues to stall. Given that demand for housing in our islands far outstrips supply, the need to find a solution could scarcely be more urgent.

“I have proposed that the ban on distribution network operators installing meters whilst connecting supplies could be a solution in the islands. This would seem to be in everyone’s interests and be a far more efficient way of operating in places like Orkney. To date, however, Ofgem has refused to accept this idea.