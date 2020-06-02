Positive survey will help shape Orkney’s recovery plan

June 2, 2020 at 10:30 am

The results from the latest Orkney Islands visitor survey showing that visitor spend increased from £49.5m in 2017 to £67.1m in 2019 – a rise of about a third – will provide invaluable context by which to measure and shape tourism recovery, according to VisitScotland development manager, Cheryl Chapman.

The figures, published this week by Orkney Island Council, which funded the survey and commissioned it through VisitScotland, illustrate the huge importance of the visitor sector to the Orkney economy. The survey provides robust and up-to-date estimates of visitor volume and value, as well as information on motivations, behaviours and experiences. The last such survey was carried out in 2017.

The findings reveal that there were a total of 192,173 visits to Orkney in 2019 — up from 174,273 in 2017 – and the average spend per person on Orkney in 2019 was £351, up from £292 in 2017. The research included only people departing by ferry or air and therefore excluded cruise passengers and those travelling by yacht.

Ms Chapman said: “Though tourism may be changed going forward, and indeed Covid-19 is an opportunity to consider how we rebuild a more sustainable and innovative tourism sector, the findings of this survey provide a crucial benchmark against which to measure our recovery and understand if we are moving in the direction we want tourism in Orkney to take.

“The Orkney Tourism Strategy, that has been delivered in partnership with OIC, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Destination Orkney and other agencies, sets out an aim to increase average visitor spend and these findings show we are achieving that.

“The value of tourism to Orkney has risen by over a third in just two years. This has been achieved by an increase in passenger volume as well as a significant increase in average visitor spend. This survey will be a vital touchpoint in understanding how we develop going forward. The findings are a reminder of the value of tourism to Orkney and should motivate us all to work together to rebuild it sustainably.”

VisitScotland, the national tourism agency, has been working closely alongside partner agencies to ensure that the industry is well-informed on the avenues of support being made available by the government and to help businesses plan their route to recovery on both a local and national basis in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are now working together on a local recovery plan that aligns with the National Action Plan.

Additionally, a dedicated coronavirus advice page has been set up on visitscotland.org since the crisis began, offering advice and information to tourism and events businesses as well as updates on funding, marketing intelligence and other resources.

The 2019 Visitor Survey data was gathered using a two-stage approach — stage one being interviews conducted face-to-face with visitors at key exit points from the islands — ferry terminals and the airport — and stage two being a follow-up online survey to gather more detailed feedback. In total, 4,621 calibration interviews were completed and 1,187 completed online surveys.

It shows that a total of 66 per cent of visitors were visiting for leisure purposes and half of the leisure visitors were inspired by something they had seen or heard — e.g. TV programmes (Britain’s Ancient Capital, Time Team, etc.), travel features in the press/guidebooks and books about or set in Orkney.

The survey also revealed a very positive evaluation of their experience by the vast majority of visitors – similarly high ratings were measured in both 2017 and 2019. In 2019, 91 per cent of leisure visitors rated their satisfaction with their trip to Orkney with a score of eight, nine or ten out of ten — 51 per cent gave a perfect ten out of ten score.

The survey also found that the aspects of their trip which received the highest satisfaction scores were the quality and value for money of visitor attractions, historic sites, etc., the quality of local food and drink and the quality of local arts and crafts products. The quality of accommodation was also widely regarded as excellent.

Ms Chapman added: “As this survey shows, Orkney offers visitors an all-round quality experience. Visitors come for the scenery, nature, culture and history, and leave having enjoyed the fantastic food and drink, inspired by our creativity and charmed by our welcome.

“The landscape, wildlife, history and culture will still be here when they return — perhaps in an even better condition. However, businesses may need to adapt and innovate to make the most of new opportunities post-pandemic, such as slower travel, wellness and adventure.”

Councillor Graham Sinclair, chairman of Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee, said: “This is the fourth extensive annual visitor study that the council has commissioned since 2009 and I’m delighted to see that Orkney’s popularity continued to attract an ever-increasing number of visitors to our islands last year.

“I’m particularly pleased to note the significantly increased contribution that visitors made to the local economy in 2019, and the continuing very positive visitor feedback across all aspects of the visitor experience.

“The report confirms that the council’s historic investment in the sector and the continuing development and promotion of the destination, along with our industry partners, is bearing fruit.

“The impact of Covid-19 on the sector and its supply chains this year is of course devastating, and we are determined to work even harder now, and in the future, to try to recover some of the losses sustained this year and to rebuild the industry.”

For more information on Orkney Islands Visitor Survey, please visit: www.visitscotland.org/research-insights/regions/orkney

