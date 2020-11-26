virus

Positive COVID-19 test ‘not considered a new case’ in Orkney, says health board

November 26, 2020 at 3:01 pm

NHS Orkney has said that a new positive COVID-19 test reported for Orkney in today’s Scottish Government figures is not a new case within the islands.

“Following further investigation and testing, it is not considered that this indicates a new case,” said the health board in a release to the media today.

“However, all new positive tests reported are included in the daily update figures unless there is a formal removal of a result by the lab that reported the positive result.”

NHS Orkney’s consultant in public health, Sara Lewis, welcomed this piece of good news, and urged the community to continue to follow public health guidance.

People should physically distance, avoid crowded areas, wear face coverings, undertake good hand and respiratory hygiene, and, if you feel unwell with COVID-19-like symptoms, self-isolate and book a test.

Ms Lewis added: “We are also keen that people avoid travelling in and out or Orkney unless it is essential for work or healthcare purposes.

“Coming into force last Friday, new regulations mean that it is now an offence to travel to level three and four areas in Scotland or other parts of the UK unless you have a reasonable reason for making the trip.

“We are asking people, where travel cannot be avoided, to be careful on their return and not make any non-essential visits or undertake social activities for 14 days as this could put vulnerable people at risk.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a test.

This is 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm weekdays and until 12.30pm on weekends.

Share this:

Tweet

