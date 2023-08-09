featured news

Poppy reigns supreme at ‘Hope Show

August 9, 2023 at 5:11 pm

Poppy, a seven-year-old Clydesdale, was named Champion of the Yard at the 2023 ‘Hope Show.

Out of the dam Dairy Lough Lady Whinhall, and sired by Arradoul Balvenie, Poppy is a homebred specimen from Hilltoft, Burray. She was the last foal bred by Toots Cromarty’s late mother, Ivy Cromarty.

Poppy, whose Sunday name is Hrossland Just Poppy, was shown in-hand by Ian Laughton, and ridden by Vicky Cursiter.

Reserve Champion of the Yard was the winner of the Cattle Section, a March-born Simmental-cross calf owned by David and Jacqueline Scott of Grutha.

Top of the flock in the Sheep Section was a Texel gimmer from G. & L. Thomson, of The Howe.

A “gentle giant” was show’s top dog, as Lemmy the St Bernard came up aces to claim victory at just 18 months old. He was shown by Tracy Hourston of Mulloch Mor.

Greatest goat was Hollie, shown by four-year-old Remy Craigie, of 6 West Links.

Read full coverage of the show in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

