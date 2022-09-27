featured news

Poozies poised for Orkney return

September 27, 2022 at 1:28 pm

One of Scotland’s most distinctive and dazzling folk bands are set to return to Orkney.

This weekend will see a pair of gigs by the “perennially fabulous” Poozies as they finally make it back to Orkney.

Last seen at the 2019 Folk Festival the female folk four piece look set for a triumphant return when they play at the Gable End Theatre on Hoy and Kirkwall Sailing Club — where they will be joined by the Chair for a a foot-stomping night of mirth and music.

The band have toured worldwide and are known for their eclectic choice of material, unusual and exciting arrangements, and notable vocal harmonies and idiosyncratic song writing.

Friday night sees them take to the stage on Hoy, home to their singer and fiddle player Sarah MacFadyen, before they turn to the town for a Saturday night stramash.

