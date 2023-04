featured news

Pool hotshot to cue for his country

April 24, 2023 at 10:06 pm

An Orkney pool player is celebrating being called up to represent Scotland.

Neil Cormack, from Holm but who now lives in Kirkwall, is the first male player from Orkney to gain international honours.

He will be part of the Scotland B1 team that will play at the European Blackball Association European Championships in Malta in November.

Read more in this week’s The Orcadian.

