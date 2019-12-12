Polls open in Orkney

December 12, 2019 at 7:02 am

General Election day is here, and the polls are now open across Orkney for you to cast your vote.

There are six candidates running for the Orkney and Shetland constituency — David Barnard (Independent), Alistair Carmichael (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Coilla Drake (Scottish Labour Party), Jenny Fairbairn (Scottish Conservative Party), Robert Leslie (SNP) and Robert Smith (The Brexit Party).

Polling stations will be open until 10pm, this evening, Thursday.

The count will be held at Kirkwall Grammar School, with the first set of ballots due to be counted shortly after 10pm and a result anticipated between 5am and 6am on Friday.

The address of your polling station will be listed on your polling card, which should have been sent out to you by post in recent weeks. You do not need to bring your polling card with you to vote.

Share this:

Tweet

