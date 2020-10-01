Poll opens for North Isles By-election

October 1, 2020 at 9:11 am

It’s polling day for the North Isles By-election. Four candidates are in the race for the third spot in the North Isles ward of Orkney Islands Council.

While most voters will likely have returned their postal ballot already, there is still time to cast your vote. You can return your postal vote to Orkney Islands Council or to the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall, by 10pm on, this evening, Thursday, October 1.

You can also vote in person at the St Magnus Centre until 10pm.

To find out more about the candidates and their views, you can pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian, which features their thoughts on the future of Orkney post-COVID-19, and final thoughts before ahead of polling day.

The count is set to take place tomorrow morning at Kirkwall Town Hall.

