Police warn of forged bank notes

February 1, 2020 at 12:11 pm

Police Scotland is warning the public and retailers after reports of counterfeit Bank of Ireland £50 notes being circulated.

The forged notes are counterfeit copies of the current £50 note. They are purple with an image of the Old Bushmill distillery on the back.

Detective Inspector Ian Whittle, of Police Scotland’s economic crime unit, said: “You should carefully check the features on these notes. The forgeries are readily identifiable as they do not have any watermark or foil hologram. They are just a plain copy the note and they do not have a security thread either.

“If you suspect someone is trying to pay for something with a counterfeit note, my advice is to decline it and contact the police.”

Anyone with information about who are using these notes should contact Police Scotland on 101 or information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For more information see www.bankofirelanduk.com/about/bank-notes/current-notes/

