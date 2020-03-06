  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

Police warn against potential coronavirus fraud

Police are warning folk to be aware of fraud relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus in the UK.

Thought there have been no reports of this type of crime so far in Orkney, the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has been made aware of 21 cases where the threat of coronavirus was allegedly used to elicit money from members of the public.

Ten of these reports involved folk attempting to buy protective face masks from fraudulent sellers. In one case, a customer lost £15,000 as a result.

There have also been reports of coronavirus-related phishing emails attempting to trick people into opening malicious attachments or reveal sensitive information.

For more information on how to shop safely online, the bureau recommend visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk/shoponlinesafely

For further details on protecting your digital security, folk are advised to visit www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/securing-your-devices

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos