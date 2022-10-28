Police trace owner of car left by Churchill barrier
Arrangements are being made to remove a damaged car which was left close to the first Churchill Barrier, police have confirmed.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.45 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022, police received a report of an unoccupied, damaged car situated near Churchill Barrier one outside St Mary’s which appeared to have struck a bollard.
“The owner of the vehicle was traced nearby and was safe and well.
“Police tape was placed around the car until further arrangements could be made to have it removed.”