Police trace owner of car left by Churchill barrier

Arrangements are being made to remove a damaged car which was left close to the first Churchill Barrier, police have confirmed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.45 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022, police received a report of an unoccupied, damaged car situated near Churchill Barrier one outside St Mary’s which appeared to have struck a bollard.

“The owner of the vehicle was traced nearby and was safe and well.

“Police tape was placed around the car until further arrangements could be made to have it removed.”