Police search for missing Stromness woman

June 20, 2019 at 2:48 pm

Police are appealing for information which could help locate Louise MacRae who has been reported missing from her home in Stromness

The 74-year-old was last seen around 5pm at her home address yesterday and was reported missing this morning.

She is described as being around 5ft 2in tall and of very slim build. She has a pale complexion and has brown hair with some white streaks.

It is not known what she is wearing, although she was last seen wearing her nightclothes.

Police have advised that she is vulnerable and may appear confused if approached.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to the police as promptly as possible by calling 101, quoting incident 1074 of June 20.

