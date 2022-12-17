featured news

Missing Kirkwall woman traced

December 17, 2022 at 8:56 am

*UPDATE* Police have confirmed that Lyndsay Ogg, 56, reported missing in Kirkwall, Orkney, has been traced.

She has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

Police have thanked everyone who shared and responded to their appeal.

A 56-year-old woman from Orkney has gone missing, and police are appealing to the public to help to find her.

Lyndsay Ogg was last seen in the Foreland Road area of Kirkwall in the early hours of this Saturday morning, December 17, at around 1.20am. She is described as around 5’ 3” with auburn/red hair, and when last seen was wearing white pyjamas and pink slippers. Sergeant Eric Bruce said: “Lyndsay is not dressed for the current cold weather and we need to make sure she is safe and well. “She may have sought shelter so I am asking everyone to look out for her. Please check sheds and outbuildings. “If you see Lindsay or know where she is please call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0371 of Saturday, 17 December.”

