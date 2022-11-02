featured news

Police search for missing buddha statue

November 2, 2022 at 2:43 pm

A buddha statue which was removed from a garden just a few weeks ago has disappeared from his home once again.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the alleged theft of the statue from a property on Buttquoy Crescent, Kirkwall.

It is believed that the statue was removed between 8.30pm on Monday, October 31, and 8.30am on Tuesday, November 1.

If you have any information regarding the missing statue, you are asked to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101.

