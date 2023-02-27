featured news

Police on the trail of tricycle vandal

February 27, 2023 at 3:23 pm

Police are on the trail of those responsible for alleged theft and and vandalism involving a pink tricycle that was parked outside the St Ola Hotel in Harbour Street, Kirkwall.

Officers say that property from the basket of the tricycle was stolen between 7pm – 11pm on Saturday, February 25. The tricycle was found along the street with the chain off and the basket damaged, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101, attend at the Kirkwall Police Station, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

