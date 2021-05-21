Police name car crash victim

May 21, 2021 at 12:02 pm

The identity of a man who died in a car crash in Kirkwall has been confirmed by police.

Brian Whalley, 87, from Kirkwall, sadly passed away following a crash on Junction Road at around 3.55pm on Wednesday.

He was the driver and sole occupant of a black Smart car which was involved in a collision with a blue Audi S3.

The male driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Whalley’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2294 of May 19.”

The Orcadian would like to pass on its condolences to Mr Whalley’s family and friends.

Share this:

Tweet

